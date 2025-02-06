Juventus signing Kelly: I'm excited; I must adapt quickly

Lloyd Kelly is excited to have joined Juventus.

The defender has joined Juve on-loan from Newcastle United with an option to buy.

Kelly told JTV: "Juventus has a huge history in Italy and every player knows what it means to wear this shirt. I'm proud to be here and I can't wait to get started in the right way.

"I'm an aggressive player, I like to defend and win one-on-one duels. I like to take risks, but always with the aim of keeping a clean sheet. I will give everything in training and in matches."

On coach Thiago Motta, Kelly revealed: "I spoke with him this morning, it was a short conversation because it was a busy day. I'm sure we will have time to sit down and discuss. Everything happened quickly, now I want to adapt to Italian football.

"I'm excited, it will be a different experience and I will have to adapt quickly. It's a challenge that I can't wait to face, I will put all my heart into it."