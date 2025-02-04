DONE DEAL: Juventus sign Newcastle defender Kelly

Juventus have signed Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly moves to Juve on-loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Juve will pay a €2.5m loan fee for Kelly, with his permanent option set at €14.5m, plus €3m in bonuses.

Kelly was in Turin on Sunday morning after featuring in Newcastle's defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

The deal needed extra time given Kelly's non-EU status, but was eventually rubberstamped in the evening.