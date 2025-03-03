Ex-Juventus chief Moggi: The problem is Motta; he needs to go

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi says Thiago Motta should be axed.

Moggi insists the former Bologna coach isn't up to leading Juve.

He told TMW: "There's a coach who either learns to be a coach or goes somewhere else. He doesn't know what it means to wear the Bianconeri shirt.

“He (Max Allegri) would have won more games than Thiago Motta. Juve also suffers from the opponent. The problem is more the coach than the team. In a game against Empoli if the team goes on the field limp it is the coach’s fault.

"Thiago Motta did not understand that in that game he had to send an angry team on the field and not a limp one.

“When a team is eliminated from the Champions League and a player says we did everything wrong and then he arrives and says he would do it all again, well.... I would have sent the coach home. The main precariousness of Juve is the coach.

“Not the project but the coach went wrong. There are some terms of comparison: (Teun) Koopmeiners at Atalanta was a phenomenon, here a dud. There is something wrong."