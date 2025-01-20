Juventus open talks with Chelsea for Veiga

Juventus have opened talks with Chelsea for Renato Veiga.

The Portugal defender wants to leave Chelsea this month after struggling for a regular start.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Juventus have entered the race to sign Renato Veiga, talks have started with Chelsea.

"Borussia Dortmund also remain in talks with Chelsea, after initial proposal sent last week.

"Lloyd Kelly and Renato Veiga are both in Juventus list as they want two CBs."

Newcastle defender Kelly is also a confirmed target for Fenerbahce this month.