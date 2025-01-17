Juventus on brink of signing Feyenoord defender Hancko

Juventus are on the brink of signing Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

Linked with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, Hancko is now close to moving to Turin.

Santi Aouna, of Foot Mercato, is reporting: "Dávid Hancko has agreed on terms to join Juventus from Feyenoord next summer.

"Juventus are in advanced talk with Feyenoord

"Final package worth €30m and could include Facundo Gonzalez, who is currently on loan to Feyenoord from Juventus."