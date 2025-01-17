Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal's plan to sell Gabriel Jesus ends as deals for Gyokeres and Sesko collapse
Man Utd raise Garnacho's price after rejecting major Napoli bid
Man Utd boss Amorim calls out four players after victory over Southampton
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...

Juventus on brink of signing Feyenoord defender Hancko

Carlos Volcano
Juventus on brink of signing Feyenoord defender Hancko
Juventus on brink of signing Feyenoord defender HanckoTribalfootball
Juventus are on the brink of signing Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

Linked with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, Hancko is now close to moving to Turin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Santi Aouna, of Foot Mercato, is reporting: "Dávid Hancko has agreed on terms to join Juventus from Feyenoord next summer.

"Juventus are in advanced talk with Feyenoord

"Final package worth €30m and could include Facundo Gonzalez, who is currently on loan to Feyenoord from Juventus." 

Mentions
Serie AHancko DavidFeyenoordJuventusEredivisieFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Feyenoord striker Gimenez open to reunion with Liverpool boss Slot
Juventus pushing Feyenoord to open talks about Hancko
Chelsea set Casadei price as Feyenoord in contact