Chelsea set Casadei price as Feyenoord in contact

Chelsea are prepared to sell Cesare Casadei in January.

After earlier indicating only a loan would be considered for the Italy U21 midfielder, Chelsea are now willing to sell next month.

TMW says Chelsea are seeking €20m to part with Casadei.

Feyenoord are already in contact and willing to offer €12m for the midfielder, with a hefty percentage of sell-on rights.

However, the will of Casadei will be crucial, with the former Inter Milan trainee currently favouring a return to Italy,

