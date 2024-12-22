Juventus pushing Feyenoord to open talks about Hancko

Tribal Football
Juventus are pushing Feyenoord to open talks about David Hancko.

TMW says Juve want to sign the defender immediately for the January market.

With Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal both out for the season due to injury, Juve are determined to bring in a new centre-half next month - and Hancko is the priority.

However, Feyenoord are reluctant to lose their senior centre-half midseason.

But despite the Eredivisie outfit's stand, Juve will continue to push for talks, with the hope of bringing Feyenoord to the table in the second-half of the winter market.

