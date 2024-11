Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has declared he's targeting a return to the France team.

Pogba has seen his doping suspension of four years slashed to 18 months on appeal - meaning he can play again in March.

Yesterday, Pogba took to social media to declare his intentions to make a return to the Les Bleus team.

Pogba, contrary to reports, has intimated he expects to end the season with Juve.