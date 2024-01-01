Juventus midfielder Pogba: I'm no cheat; I like to win fairly

Tribal Football
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has revisited the incident which saw him receive his doping ban earlier this year.

Pogba has seen the four-year suspension cut to 18 months upon appeal, meaning he can play for Juve again in March.

He recalled to Sky Sports: "I take responsibility for taking the supplement, but I didn't triple-check it, even though it came from a professional.

"If I have to be punished, I'm fine with that. But it shouldn't have been four years. I'll accept 12 months. 

"When you see me, you know me. People know me. So even when it all happened, people said: 'We know Paul, he would never take it.' If he had, he wouldn't have known and he wouldn't have done it on purpose. And that's absolutely the truth. I'm an honest person, I say that.

“I am not a cheat, I am a person who loves his sport. I love the game and I would never, ever do it. I like to win fairly and people know that. You see me. I am a bad loser, but I am not a cheat, that's for sure."

