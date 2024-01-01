Juventus midfielder Pogba assures fans after rogue report: I'm still alive guys, don't worry...

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has set the record straight after a rogue report went global yesterday casting doubt on his career.

Pogba is currently serving a four-year doping ban, though his legal team are busily putting together an appeal against the ban.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yesterday, Guardian Nigeria released excerpts from an interview where Pogba was quoted stating, "It's over. Paul Pogba no longer exists".

However, these comments were taken from an Al Jazeera interview two years ago, before the ban, and Pogba has since taken to social media to assure his fans.

The former Manchester United midfielder posted: "Old sarcastic comments have been misleadingly described as authentic and recent to generate clicks.

"I'm still alive guys, don't worry."