Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Juventus midfielder Pogba assures fans after rogue report: I'm still alive guys, don't worry...

Juventus midfielder Pogba assures fans after rogue report: I'm still alive guys, don't worry...
Juventus midfielder Pogba assures fans after rogue report: I'm still alive guys, don't worry...
Juventus midfielder Pogba assures fans after rogue report: I'm still alive guys, don't worry...Tribalfootball
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has set the record straight after a rogue report went global yesterday casting doubt on his career.

Pogba is currently serving a four-year doping ban, though his legal team are busily putting together an appeal against the ban.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yesterday, Guardian Nigeria released excerpts from an interview where Pogba was quoted stating, "It's over. Paul Pogba no longer exists".

However, these comments were taken from an Al Jazeera interview two years ago, before the ban, and Pogba has since taken to social media to assure his fans.

The former Manchester United midfielder posted: "Old sarcastic comments have been misleadingly described as authentic and recent to generate clicks.

"I'm still alive guys, don't worry." 

 

Pogba comments on rogue report
Pogba comments on rogue reportPaul Pogba
Mentions
Serie APogba PaulJuventusManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo delivers update on futures of Morata, Felix and Hermoso
Man Utd enter talks with agents for Atletico Madrid striker Morata
Liverpool rival Man Utd for Bosman prospect Rabiot