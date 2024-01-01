Juventus great Platini: I was ready to join Inter Milan

Juventus great Michel Platini admits he could easily have played for Inter Milan.

Platini played his best football in the Bianconeri shirt.

But he recalled at the Catanzaro Film Festival: "In 1979 Inter wanted me but the borders remained closed to foreigners and I didn't go."

On the memories of his time at Juventus, Platini continued: "The Lawyer (Giovanni Agnelli) was the greatest for me. When he celebrated his 70th birthday in Paris, I was invited and I gave him my first Ballon d'Or. When he saw it he was amazed. His eyes were amazed and he asked me if it was all gold. I told him that if it was all gold I would never have given it!"

On today's football, he also said: "Too many games on TV, if you see a player every three days you don't want to watch him anymore. Now you always know everything, you know how everyone plays, there's no more curiosity. When I was little everyone talked about Pelè, but no one had actually seen him play.

"Then one day comes in the summer of '70, you see him on television at the World Cup in Mexico and you understand that what they said about him was all true. Who excited me besides him? My idol was Cruyff, but I had little of him, maybe his vision of the game."