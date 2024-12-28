Juventus great Del Piero: Fans need to see improvement under Motta

Juventus great Alessandro del Piero can understand coach Thiago Motta being under pressure.

Del Piero admits Motta's team needs to produce a greater winning consistency if the demands are to ease.

He said, “Expectations are always high—history says so.

“There have been significant changes with Thiago, many new players and some of the directors. It’s never easy to consistently perform well. Of course, expectations are always high, and everyone wants to see more improvements.

"All these draws worried everyone a bit, but perhaps the latest victory has started a positive trend. They must show it on the pitch.”

On the No10 role, Del Piero also told Sky Italia: “It’s not easy, but it also depends on the players around them; surely Nico (Gonzalez) and (Kenan) Yildiz have the skill sets to play there and on the flanks.

“It’s up to the coach to make them perform well and place them in the appropriate role.”