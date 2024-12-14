Juventus eyeing West Ham striker Fullkrug
Juventus are eyeing West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug.
The Germany international only moved to West Ham last summer from Borussia Dortmund, but has had an injury-plagued start to his Premier League career.
Advertisement
Advertisement
IlBianconero says Juve are eyeing Fullkrug and are keen to setup a loan arrangement with the Irons.
Juve see Fullkrug as cover for Dusan Vlahovic and would use him as a pinch hitter when the Serb needs resting.
For his part, Fullkrug may be left unconvinced by the prospect should Juve firm up their interest.
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play