Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Juventus eyeing West Ham striker Fullkrug

Paul Vegas
Juventus eyeing West Ham striker Fullkrug
Juventus eyeing West Ham striker FullkrugAction Plus
Juventus are eyeing West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The Germany international only moved to West Ham last summer from Borussia Dortmund, but has had an injury-plagued start to his Premier League career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

IlBianconero says Juve are eyeing Fullkrug and are keen to setup a loan arrangement with the Irons.

Juve see Fullkrug as cover for Dusan Vlahovic and would use him as a pinch hitter when the Serb needs resting.

For his part, Fullkrug may be left unconvinced by the prospect should Juve firm up their interest.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueSerie AFullkrug NiclasManchester UnitedJuventusDortmundFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd joined by four rivals as Juventus face Yildiz battle
Barcelona ahead of Arsenal, Real Madrid in Antonito battle
West Ham, Fulham target Juventus outcast Luiz