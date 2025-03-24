Motta opens up about shock Juventus sacking: I have experienced intense moments

Juventus sacked head coach Thiago Motta and replaced him with former player Igor Tudor this week, he has now spoken out about the situation.

Motta lasted just nine months into a three-year contract with his his final match in charge being a 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina, having been thrashed 4-0 at home by Atalanta the previous week. The Turin club is out of the Copa Italia, lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round, and sit fifth in the Serie A standings despite major investment in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juventus confirmed Motta’s sacking and Igor Tudor’s appointment on Sunday and now the ex-Italy international released a brief comment to ANSA on Monday morning and thanked those who supported him during his time at the club.

“I have experienced intense moments, always facing them with maximum determination and the desire to improve every day,” said the ex-Juventus coach.

“I thank the ownership for giving me the opportunity to be part of this great club, the management, and all the people at the club who have supported me in my daily work.

“I also thank the players for their effort and commitment from day one. I wish the fans and Juventus all the best for the future.”

Tudor's first game in charge will be a home match against Genoa in Serie A on Saturday where the Italian side will look to regain form, leapfrog Bologna and climb into the Champions League spots where many feel they belong.