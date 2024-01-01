Juventus defender Bremer sorry over Allegri sacking: He's so passionate

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer admits he was sorry seeing Max Allegri sacked.

Allegri was axed just days after winning the Coppa Italia final after clashing with club directors and members of the media.

Bremer told Tuttosport: "We started very well in Serie A, but we lost a few points along the way from January until the end of the season and we were unable to fight for the title in the end. But in my opinion, the balance was positive,” Bremer said.

‘The good thing is that we managed to win the Coppa Italia, an important and traditional competition. We deserved that feeling of joy because we worked very hard and overcame a lot of obstacles that had come up along the way.“

On Allegri, he also said: “It’s complicated, but that’s football. I wish him all the luck in the world for the rest of his career. I am sure that he will continue to be successful wherever he goes, because he is a very professional person and he’s so passionate about his work. I have learned a lot from him.”