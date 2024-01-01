Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Juventus defender Bremer sorry over Allegri sacking: He's so passionate

Juventus defender Bremer sorry over Allegri sacking: He's so passionate
Juventus defender Bremer sorry over Allegri sacking: He's so passionate
Juventus defender Bremer sorry over Allegri sacking: He's so passionateAction Plus
Juventus defender Gleison Bremer admits he was sorry seeing Max Allegri sacked.

Allegri was axed just days after winning the Coppa Italia final after clashing with club directors and members of the media.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bremer told Tuttosport: "We started very well in Serie A, but we lost a few points along the way from January until the end of the season and we were unable to fight for the title in the end. But in my opinion, the balance was positive,” Bremer said.

‘The good thing is that we managed to win the Coppa Italia, an important and traditional competition. We deserved that feeling of joy because we worked very hard and overcame a lot of obstacles that had come up along the way.“

On Allegri, he also said: “It’s complicated, but that’s football. I wish him all the luck in the world for the rest of his career. I am sure that he will continue to be successful wherever he goes, because he is a very professional person and he’s so passionate about his work. I have learned a lot from him.”

Mentions
Serie ABremerJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bremer: Juventus players didn't expect Allegri sacking
Juventus boost as Man Utd rethink Sancho stand
Ferrara: They tell me Calafiori joining Arsenal; I'm sorry with that