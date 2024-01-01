Vlahovic welcomes Motta to Juventus

Tribal Football
Vlahovic welcomes Motta to JuventusAction Plus
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has welcomed the appointment of new coach Thiago Motta.

Vlahovic was asked about Motta after Serbia's Euros defeat to England on Sunday night.

He said:  "Thiago Motta new coach?

"Yes, but now I'm only thinking about the national team, I hope to stay in Germany as long as possible because this team, this group deserves it, then we'll talk about other things later. 

"I can't wait to return to Turin and I'll be available. Then for all the other things I'll talk to the club."

