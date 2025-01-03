Tribal Football
AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan happy to take leadership role

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is happy with his leadership role.

Maignan is prepared to step up as new coach Sergio Conceicao seeks a to bed in.

Ahead of Milan's Supercoppa Italiana semifinal with Juventus in Riyadh tonight, Maignan said: "What is the objective? The objective is to win. Sometimes we do it, sometimes we don't. We know that we have to give our best tomorrow, staying focused on tomorrow.

"Yes (I am a leader), I've been here for a few years. I'm growing with the team, I've known the guys for a longer time and I do what I can do naturally.

"When there's a change (of coach) it's always different. You have to understand immediately what the new coach wants and there's a need to talk."

