Juventus coach Motta: Roma draw a fair result

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left happy with their 0-0 draw against Roma.

Motta was satisfied with the stalemate on Sunday.

“It was a balanced game where Roma forced us back down their right flank, but in the second half we did better, had more of the ball and tried to pin them into their own half. I think the result was fair,” Motta told Sky Italia.

“Roma deserve credit for slowing down the tempo, it was difficult for us to break out and push them back. There are many things we can improve to raise the level against good opponents. It was extremely balanced.”

He added, “We have many quality players, including those that started the game, but we only did it in fits and starts today.

“It was normal at this period of the season for there to be some drops in physical intensity, which is why everyone is ready to give their contribution.”

