Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd boss Amorim: Give me two years to prove myself

Juventus coach Motta happy with AC Milan point

Carlos Volcano
Juventus coach Motta happy with AC Milan point
Juventus coach Motta happy with AC Milan pointAction Plus
Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left pleased after their 0-0 draw at AC Milan on Saturday.

Motta insists the result was a positive point.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Undefeated: what do you take home?

"A point and continuity to the work we are doing."

 

Why this tactical choice?

"McKennie was the fake centre forward, then I put Fagioli in. Everyone did a great job. The changes were to give energy, countering Milan's strongest side."

 

Satisfied?

"A very positive point, I also talked about it in the locker room. Regardless of who plays, you can see a team that is united. The players leave personal goals aside, to help the team in all phases of the game. I trust my players a lot. Especially in difficult moments, they all help each other. Milan are very tough to face in the open field, but we played a great game."

 

 

As a coach, do you prefer the 4-4 with Inter or today's 0-0?

"I have no preferences. I want to see a team that is good on the pitch, that reads the game well. I saw my team very well."

 

Leao exaggerates with the falls: any comments?

"No, I don't want to say anything. Great player Leao. I express what I think, I also said it when I was disadvantaged by the red card in Coincecao. I don't want to create controversy. I think it's difficult for everyone: I understand the referee, the linesman: it's a play that's too fast, 80 thousand people who whistle at you don't help. It's nothing against the player, but it's a situation in general."

 

How did the McKennie false 9 experiment go?

"It wasn't an experiment and it wasn't a false 9. The only false 9 was someone who could do everything: Messi. McKennie can play in many positions."

 

Were you surprised by Milan's attitude?

"It doesn't surprise me. Fonseca is a great coach and I have great respect for his work. Milan is a great team that faced a great team. I understand the needs of the winger, but just one mistake can change things. I will never allow myself to criticize the opponent, because I have great respect for the coach and the Club."

 

Can Milan fight for the Scudetto?

"Milan will fight to be up there. They have a great coach and a great team."

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanJuventus
Related Articles
AC Milan coach Fonseca declares Juventus draw "most boring of career"
AC Milan and Juventus play out drab goalless draw in Serie A
Serie A's biggest circle as Verona chief Sogliano admits likely Belahyane sale