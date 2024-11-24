Juventus coach Motta happy with AC Milan point

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left pleased after their 0-0 draw at AC Milan on Saturday.

Motta insists the result was a positive point.

Advertisement Advertisement

Undefeated: what do you take home?

"A point and continuity to the work we are doing."

Why this tactical choice?

"McKennie was the fake centre forward, then I put Fagioli in. Everyone did a great job. The changes were to give energy, countering Milan's strongest side."

Satisfied?

"A very positive point, I also talked about it in the locker room. Regardless of who plays, you can see a team that is united. The players leave personal goals aside, to help the team in all phases of the game. I trust my players a lot. Especially in difficult moments, they all help each other. Milan are very tough to face in the open field, but we played a great game."

As a coach, do you prefer the 4-4 with Inter or today's 0-0?

"I have no preferences. I want to see a team that is good on the pitch, that reads the game well. I saw my team very well."

Leao exaggerates with the falls: any comments?

"No, I don't want to say anything. Great player Leao. I express what I think, I also said it when I was disadvantaged by the red card in Coincecao. I don't want to create controversy. I think it's difficult for everyone: I understand the referee, the linesman: it's a play that's too fast, 80 thousand people who whistle at you don't help. It's nothing against the player, but it's a situation in general."

How did the McKennie false 9 experiment go?

"It wasn't an experiment and it wasn't a false 9. The only false 9 was someone who could do everything: Messi. McKennie can play in many positions."

Were you surprised by Milan's attitude?

"It doesn't surprise me. Fonseca is a great coach and I have great respect for his work. Milan is a great team that faced a great team. I understand the needs of the winger, but just one mistake can change things. I will never allow myself to criticize the opponent, because I have great respect for the coach and the Club."

Can Milan fight for the Scudetto?

"Milan will fight to be up there. They have a great coach and a great team."