AC Milan coach Fonseca declares Juventus draw "most boring of career"

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca says fans were right to jeer at the end of their stalemate with Juventus.

Both teams played out a drab 0-0 draw at San Siro stadium on Saturday, with Fonseca knowing fans are frustrated.

What do you say about the whistles at San Siro?

"If I were a fan, I would have done the same, because the game was one of the most boring games of my career. I understand the fans perfectly. The best word I can use is boring. Too much respect on both sides.

"I always want to have the initiative and attack. Defensively, we had no problems, just like Juve. We can't forget that we're coming off a game where we conceded three goals, so I understand that the team's conscience was to defend well, and that we faced the team that concedes fewer chances.

"To have chances, you had to be perfect. We have players to take risks. The chances we had to come out quickly, we always missed the final pass."

Why not include Abraham?

"Juve created a lot of superiority in midfield without any forwards and we needed Morata's work. They forced us to do this."

Can courage be trained?

"We always prepare the game to attack, to face a team that defends well like Juve. I'm the first one who wants an offensive team, but it's difficult to explain why we didn't take risks."

Milan could be ninth tomorrow.

"We are not satisfied, obviously. We have already spoken about the growth of the team, but the results are not what we want. The problem is not today's result, but the draw in Cagliari or the defeat in Parma. With two wins in these two games we are higher. We are not satisfied, but we are confident for the continuation of the team."