Juventus coach Motta: Gatti deserved captaincy for victory over Como

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was happy naming Fede Gatti as captain for last night's win against Como.

Motta says the defender deserved the armband for the game.

He stated: "I was very satisfied with the performance.

"Fede was captain today and he deserved to do so, let's see for the next one. He put in a great performance, like the whole defence, even (Nicolo) Fagioli who came on had an excellent second half."

Motta was particularly pleased with Manuel Locatelli and stated: "Honestly, little specific work on Locatelli, I spoke with him. Manuel great player, of high level , we are here to help him, we don't teach him what to do.

"I have seen his availability from day one. Same thing for the others. We are happy to have him happy with him as well as the others. They have entered very well. Let's continue like this."