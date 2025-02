Al-Hilal plan triple raid on Serie A this summer

Inter Milan face a battle to keep hold of Nicolo Barella this year.

TMW says Al-Hilal tried to sign Barella in January.

And the reigning Saudi champions will make another attempt this summer.

Barella, 28, joined Inter in 2019 from Cagliari.

Al-Hilal also reportedly have Inter central defender Stefan de Vrij and Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli on their radar.