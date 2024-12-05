Juventus chief Scanavino: Cuts made to increase transfer budget

Juventus chief exec Maurizio Scanavino says they're working towards having a competitive transfer budget in the future.

Scanavino admits financial cuts have been made with a view to increasing transfer spending.

“We were coming from a particular situation, with salaries and amortizations particularly high,” Scanavino told Radio TV Serie A.

“Juventus should remain the team that, in the long term, will have the highest budget to invest in the sporting side.

“This guarantees great competitiveness, but of course, we need to make the right choices, the right market moves, and also have a bit of luck.

“But these are the foundations, because it wouldn’t be right to imagine a strategy solely focused on cost-cutting, which would reduce competitiveness for top-level goals.

“(Sporting director Cristiano) Giuntoli and (coach Thiago) Motta are working hard to bring in strong players who can be part of a team and make a difference, bridging the gap with certain clubs that may have a collection of stars but are often difficult to keep together.”