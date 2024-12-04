Ex-Juventus defender Iachini insists Vlahovic will pen new deal: He's among best in Serie A

Former Juventus defender Beppe Iachini expects Dusan Vlahovic to sign a new contract.

The Serbia striker's current deal will expire in 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iachini told TuttoJuve: "He is in line with the great strikers of Serie A, apart from Retegui and Kean who are having a magical year. He is a striker with certain characteristics, he plays for the team and creates many goal-scoring opportunities. His absence is greatly felt and Juve is paying the price.

"Dusan is strong, good, he is young and he is on his way. He is still searching for maturity, he will get there with time. And then the goals he scores speak for him, with Juve he was decisive on several occasions in bringing home important points. Unfortunately the injury came because he was playing a lot and since the beginning of the season, especially with the Bianconeri, he had never stopped also due to a lack of alternatives.

"The many missed goals are the result of a lack of lucidity deriving from too much use and excess accumulated tiredness, it is normal in my opinion that it can happen to someone who plays continuously and never stops like him. Surely with (Arek) Milik he would have had more chances to catch his breath, this probably would have allowed him to avoid that injury. It is a situation that Juventus could not prevent and today they find themselves without strikers."

He added: "For me, he will renew with Juventus. There are all the conditions, I don't think the club can accept getting rid of him so easily. And then if you want to get results, you have to buy strong strikers and not sell them."