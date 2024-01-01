Juventus chief Giuntoli: We're happy with summer market

Tribal Football
Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli says they're happy with their summer market campaign.

Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez, Francisco Conceicao and Pierre Kalulu all arrived in the final days of the window.

"We are happy with the transfer market, now the pitch will have its say on the work we did,” Giuntoli told Sky Italia.

It is not over yet, as players like Arthur Melo, Filip Kostic and Tiago Djalo are not part of Thiago Motta’s plans.

“There are still some markets that are open, we are seeking solutions. We’ll see.”

He added, “Expectations have to be high always, then the reality is sometimes different. We will have a lot of matches and tournaments, there will be highs and lows, so we must maintain our balance.

“We’ll take it one game at a time and try to give our best.”

