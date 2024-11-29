Juventus chief Giuntoli in England to offer Man Utd, Man City midfield pair

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has held transfer talks with Manchester United and Manchester City.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Giuntoli recently traveled to England to meet with his United and City counterparts.

Giuntoli offered both Manchester giants midfield pair Douglas Luiz and Nicolo Fagioli.

A former City player, Luiz was sold by Aston Villa to Juve just this summer, but has struggled to find a place in coach Thiago Motta's plans. He cost Juve €50m plus €1.5m in bonuses.

Meanwhile, 23 year-old Fagioli, an Italy international, is also not in Juve's long-terms. Both midfielders are now being hawked across Europe by Giuntoli.

