Venezia coach Di Francesco: We must build on Juventus draw

Venezia coach Eusebio di Francesco feels their 2-2 draw at Juventus can be a turning point.

Juve needed an injury-time penalty converted by Dusan Vlahovic to rescue the point. Di Francesco says it was a performance to build upon.

A victory that faded away at the end...

"This performance can give us great confidence, because everyone thought we were done for. This team has shown that it wants to fight in this category. Coming here and creating several opportunities against Juve means that we are on the right track. What are we missing? Malice, cunning, like in the last corner we took... sometimes you also need to kick a good ball into the stands. Last year, even against Frosinone, I lost it at the end with a corner. Damned last minutes."

A judgment on Nicolussi Caviglia?

"He is a boy who works with great dedication and is serious and professional. He must be a bit more of a leader in the final stages of the game. If he improves in this he can also aspire to big teams, but his future depends on salvation with Venezia."

How did you see Juve?

"Juve has great potential from all points of view. The way the game went, the draw is a big disappointment for us. We were so excited about the three points. We are really playing great games, bringing home less than we are doing."

Did Juve underestimate you?

"I don't think so, because big teams don't underestimate small teams. Let's give credit to Venezia too, then if they score 4 goals we can only talk about the big teams. Today, however, let's give a lot of credit to Venezia."

Was the team disappointed by the draw?

"It's understandable. It's not the penalty we took in the 90th minute but the growth that needs to happen. The team continued to play as we had prepared for the match. The satisfaction of winning here would have been great, for the team and for me to repay our efforts."

Were you more disappointed with Frosinone or today?

"Worse feelings with Frosinone, because here I took a point. If you think about how that season could have changed with that point."

