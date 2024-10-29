Juventus aware Arsenal considering Jan move for Vlahovic

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal remain interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Tutto Juve says the Gunners have let it be known to Juve intermediaries that they're keen to discuss terms for the Serbia international.

It's been suggested Arsenal would seek to do business for around €60m in January for the centre-forward.

Vlahovic is now in his third season with Juve, but has battled to fulfil his potential since his January 2023 arrival from Fiorentina.

His contract with Juve now has just over 18 months to run.

