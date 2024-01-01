Juventus announce Cherubini departure

Juventus chief Federico Cherubini is leaving the club, it has been announced.

Cherubini was promoted into a key role after the board spill in 2022.

Juve have now stated he is leaving his post at the end of the month: "After twelve years, full of satisfaction and success, Federico Cherubini's adventure at Juventus will end on June 30th.

"A journey, which began in 2012, which saw Cherubini arrive in black and white from Foligno and led him to deal fully with the Juventus world.

"Different roles, but one common thread in every role covered: competence and professionalism. With these two words we can summarize Federico's twelve years at Juventus, whom we thank for the work done and wish him the best of luck for the future."