Trezeguet confident Motta understands Juventus demands

Juventus hero David Trezeguet is convinced by Thiago Motta's appointment.

Trezeguet is confident the new coach knows the demands of being a success with Juve.

He said at the Milano Football Week festival: "He knows very well what it takes to win. What Bologna have done is thanks to him. With a different game and ideas. We will have to see if it will be possible to apply this to Juve.

"I am in favour of changes. He will not have much time, with the European Championship, the Copa America and various tournaments that are being played, the time will be very limited until the first league match. However, something had to change: everything must happen gradually, he knows very well that Juve must win and that they expect a lot from him.

"I believe that, beyond the coach, he is a very intelligent and also cunning man."

On midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with his deal to expire at the end of the month, Trezeguet added: "He will decide his future together with his support group, as he has done in the past. I cannot predict his decision, but he has proven to be a valuable player for Juventus."