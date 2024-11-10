Juventus ace Yildiz: Derby goal dedicated to Del Piero

Kenan Yildiz was delighted scoring in Juventus' derby win against Torino.

The Turkey midfielder struck for the 2-0 win in the Derby della Mole.

Yildiz was named man-of-the-match on Saturday and later said: "Another award? Excellent, it's good as a decoration at home.

"(Andrea) Cambiaso? He's a very talented player, both in defense and attack. He has amazing feet, having him on the pitch is that little something extra that's needed."

Asked about celebrations, he continued: "Nothing, at home and then with the national team, there's no time."

Asked if his goal celebration was a dedication to Alex del Piero,Yildiz added: "Yes, the goal is for him. Happy birthday and thank you for everything."