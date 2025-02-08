Motta admits Juventus had to battle to victory over Como

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits they had to battle to victory over Como last night.

Randal Kolo Muani struck twice as Juve saw off Como 2-1.

Motta later said, “I have good sensations. Playing against Como here is not easy and it hasn’t been easy for anyone. They play very good football, cause opponents all sorts of problems if you are not wide awake, as they attack in so many different ways. We did well, we can certainly improve, but we played the game we needed to get the victory.

“I am pleased for the lads, because they deserve it and have been working so hard since the start of the season. I was also very impressed with those who came off the bench today, they had the right attitude in a difficult situation and raised the level at that moment.”

On Assane Diao's equaliser, Motta also said: “That is a situation where we have to do better.

“Leaving Diao alone was something we should not do, we need to be more solid and it makes a big difference going into the break leading or at 1-1. However, the lads had the right attitude in the locker room at half-time, they can deal with difficult situations and I saw a strong reaction.”

On Kolo Muani, he added: “He is scoring goals, but he can improve too. He must keep working, goals are an important part of football and not the only part, as a striker has other work to do too. I like his smile, he has helped the team since his first day here.

“Every striker has their own characteristics and way of helping the team.”