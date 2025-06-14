DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Empoli defender Marianucci

Champions Napoli have signed Empoli defender Luca Marianucci.

Marianucci moves to the Azzurri for a fee of €9m.

After passing his medical on Friday, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis announced the signing on social media.

Marianucci turns 21 next month and made 24 appearances for Empoli last season.

The youngster leaves Empoli after their relegation and for the moment, Napoli are yet to disclose the length of his contract.