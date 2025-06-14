Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection
Emiliano Martinez 'waiting for Man United' despite Galatasaray interest

DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Empoli defender Marianucci

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Empoli defender Marianucci
DONE DEAL: Napoli sign Empoli defender MarianucciNapoli/X.com
Champions Napoli have signed Empoli defender Luca Marianucci.

Marianucci moves to the Azzurri for a fee of €9m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After passing his medical on Friday, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis announced the signing on social media.

Marianucci turns 21 next month and made 24 appearances for Empoli last season.

The youngster leaves Empoli after their relegation and for the moment, Napoli are yet to disclose the length of his contract.

Mentions
Serie AMarianucci LucaNapoliEmpoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Villarreal reaches terms with Napoli defender Marin
Stramaccioni: De Bruyne makes Napoli title favourites; he's perfect