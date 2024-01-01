Italy coach Spalletti pleased with victory over Israel

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was delighted with their Nations League victory over Israel.

Italy won 4-1 thanks to goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo (2), Mateo Retegui (penalty) and Davide Frattesi

“I think we had fits and starts, but didn’t finish the chances that we created that were pretty clear. It’s not easy to get one-on-one with the opponents that often, especially when they defend that deep,” Spalletti told RAI Sport.

“We know that you would love to win games 10-0, but there are opponents too and we have to deal with them too.

“Those who came on did well, we could’ve scored a lot more goals, but that’s fine. There were some errors to create a couple of problems, but we otherwise did well with preventative marking and ran few risks."