Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Moyes: Why I failed at Man Utd
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We all thought Oyedele would join us from academy
Arsenal receive boost over Saka injury concerns

Sweden coach Tomasson: Atalanta defender Hien eats strikers for breakfast!

Sweden coach Tomasson: Atalanta defender Hien eats strikers for breakfast!
Sweden coach Tomasson: Atalanta defender Hien eats strikers for breakfast!Action Plus
Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has hailed the form of Atalanta defender Isak Hien.

Hien has impressed for La Dea this season under coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Tomasson said at his Sweden media conference: "A modern defender. Look at him, he eats strikers for breakfast. I'm glad I'm not a striker and playing against him. The speed and strength he has...

"I said earlier that we need more leaders. It's not just Victor Nilsson Lindelöf and Dejan Kulusevski. 

"With more leaders in the team, we become stronger over time. It's about taking responsibility and Isak does it."

Mentions
Serie AHien IsakTomasson Jon DahlSwedenAtalanta
Related Articles
Atalanta ace Lookman talks Nigeria, Ballon d'Or and special Gasperini words
Father says Retegui "truly happy" playing for Atalanta and Italy
Gasperini proud of Atalanta progress under his leadership