Sweden coach Tomasson: Atalanta defender Hien eats strikers for breakfast!

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has hailed the form of Atalanta defender Isak Hien.

Hien has impressed for La Dea this season under coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

And Tomasson said at his Sweden media conference: "A modern defender. Look at him, he eats strikers for breakfast. I'm glad I'm not a striker and playing against him. The speed and strength he has...

"I said earlier that we need more leaders. It's not just Victor Nilsson Lindelöf and Dejan Kulusevski.

"With more leaders in the team, we become stronger over time. It's about taking responsibility and Isak does it."