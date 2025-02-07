Fiorentina coach Palladino on victory over Inter Milan: Perfect, magical evening

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino declared victory over Inter Milan a "magical evening".

The Viola thumped Inter 3-0 on Thursday night via a brace from Moise Kean and an effort from Luca Ranieri. Afterwards, Palladino admitted he was left delighted with the performance and result.

How did this match come about?

"Tonight was a perfect, magical evening. A result that is a dream. It all started with so many difficulties, the week seemed cursed: I lost Adli to a sprain in training, yesterday Gudmundsson had a fever... But in the difficulties you can see the values ​​of the group. Fantastic performance. I thank them, we dedicate the victory to the fans, tonight there was pandemonium. And to Bove, this was his match."

Surprised by Kean?

"Moise doesn't surprise us anymore, he has to continue like this because he's our reference up front. Tonight he held up a lot of balls against the defenders... Fantastic."

Can you tell us who will be left out of the UEFA list?

"I was late in the press conference also for this reason. We are having difficulty having to leave out two players... I haven't decided, I have until midnight. And I will communicate tomorrow morning."

What did he think at the end of the first half? Is this his best win?

"This was the best win since I've been coaching in Serie A. For how it came about, for the difficulties of these days. Truly a dream... At the end of the first half I told the team to continue like this, taking advantage of the transitions. Tonight everything was perfect."

Will you propose the same tactical scheme on Monday?

"Even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you. But I don't know. I'm enjoying the evening and starting tomorrow we'll start thinking about the game plan. I had few players available, the choices were almost adapted. I want to thank those who adapted, Dodo and Parisi were amazing, but even those who had little space like Pongracic and Richardson showed their value. On Monday I'll have the new arrivals and I can't wait, we'll go to San Siro knowing that we're challenging a strong opponent who will have even more desire to beat us after this defeat."

How do you explain the differences with Monza and Torino?

"As I said, in that period we were in difficulty, also because things were going a bit badly for us. Today we were a team: the first to defend was Kean, just as the whole team followed him in attack. We must not lose unity and a sense of belonging. We came out of the difficult moment, understanding what we shouldn't have done."

Do you think you pushed the Scudetto towards Napoli?

"No, I think Fiorentina played a great game. They are three important points for the standings, which I haven't seen yet. And I don't look up there..."