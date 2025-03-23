Italiano: Many said I was crazy taking Bologna job

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano is delighted with the way the players have responded to him this season.

Many questioned Italiano taking the job as he succeeded Thiago Motta, who had guided Bologna to an historic Champions League qualification.

But after a rocky start, Italiano has Bologna back on the rails.

He recalled to La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Many (called me crazy)  because over the years, Bologna have often had disappointing seasons.

“Everyone thought this would be a ‘Mission Impossible’—in fact, that’s exactly what the messages I received said. This was considered the hottest bench in football.

“What did I reply? After speaking with everyone at the club, I felt reassured. I knew there would be difficulties, as there have been, but I had the right people alongside me to help avoid making too many… mistakes.

“Football is like an orange tree. Sowing is easier than harvesting, and the harvest translates into objectives: the Coppa Italia, a semifinal, maybe even a final; and in the league, aiming as high as possible.

“Sowing took us just a moment, but seeing the fruits depends on the climate, the water, the insects, the sun, the rain. Now, the key word will be humility.”

