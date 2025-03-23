Italiano: Many said I was crazy taking Bologna job
Many questioned Italiano taking the job as he succeeded Thiago Motta, who had guided Bologna to an historic Champions League qualification.
But after a rocky start, Italiano has Bologna back on the rails.
He recalled to La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Many (called me crazy) because over the years, Bologna have often had disappointing seasons.
“Everyone thought this would be a ‘Mission Impossible’—in fact, that’s exactly what the messages I received said. This was considered the hottest bench in football.
“What did I reply? After speaking with everyone at the club, I felt reassured. I knew there would be difficulties, as there have been, but I had the right people alongside me to help avoid making too many… mistakes.
“Football is like an orange tree. Sowing is easier than harvesting, and the harvest translates into objectives: the Coppa Italia, a semifinal, maybe even a final; and in the league, aiming as high as possible.
“Sowing took us just a moment, but seeing the fruits depends on the climate, the water, the insects, the sun, the rain. Now, the key word will be humility.”