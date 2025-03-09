Odgaard superb as Bologna win at 10-man Verona

Bologna moved to within two points of the Serie A top four thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over Hellas Verona, prevailing at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi for the first time in six trips.

A fantastic run of just one defeat in 2025 (W5, D4) had seen Bologna rejuvenate their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for a second year in succession, and a clash against struggling Verona gave them the opportunity to put the pressure on those above them once more.

The first half was disappointing on the whole, with both teams unable to find their feet early on as the encounter was broken up by a host of niggly fouls.

Clear-cut opportunities were few and far between, with Amin Sarr shooting well wide from a tight angle and Nicolas Valentini heading over the crossbar while the visitors failed to create anything of note. That was until the Rossoblu produced a moment of real quality shortly before the interval to break the deadlock.

Davide Calabria’s through ball to Jens Odgaard was perfect, and after a couple of touches to get the ball out of his feet, the Denmark international slotted into the corner with composure.

After the interval, Bologna cranked up the tempo and went close to extending their advantage on several occasions. Lorenzo Montipo’s stunning stop denied Odgaard a second goal of the match, while the Verona goalkeeper was also equal to Riccardo Orsolini’s low drive from the edge of the area.

However, the hosts thought they had levelled things up on the hour mark when Casper Tengstedt beat Lukasz Skorupski at the second attempt, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Match stats Flashscore

Michel Aebischer then drew another stop from Montipo as Bologna continued their quest for breathing space. Their task was made easier when Valentini picked up a second yellow card with around 10 minutes remaining, but Tengstedt almost equalled things up shortly after as he hammered over the bar from inside the box.

Although Montipo had put in a good performance to keep his side in the game, he will not want to see Bologna’s second goal again. Nicolo Cambiaghi’s attempt was on target yet lacked power, but it still wriggled under the shot-stopper to double the advantage.

Within seconds, though, Verona had reduced the arrears via Daniel Mosquera, who bundled the ball over the goalline at the second attempt from close range.

That left the game in the balance, yet Valentini’s dismissal prevented Verona from dominating possession or territory in the final stages, allowing Bologna to hold onto the points.

The result marks just their second win in seven league away games and will be an added boost to Vincenzo Italiano. Verona, meanwhile, stay just four points above the relegation zone and remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jens Odgaard (Bologna)