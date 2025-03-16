Bologna hit Lazio for five to move into Serie A's top four

Dan Ndoye of Bologna celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Lazio

Bologna annihilated fellow top-four rivals Lazio 5-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, recording a fourth successive Serie A victory for just the second time in 55 years, while also notching up their biggest margin of victory in a meeting with the Romans since February 1958.

With six successive home victories playing a big part in Bologna’s renewed involvement in the race for the top four, the Rossoblu will have been confident of keeping up the pace against their second-most frequent victims in Serie A.

And the hosts made the perfect start to proceedings when they regained possession, before working the ball to Juan Miranda, whose cross into the area was directed home at point-blank range by the outstretched boot of Jens Odgaard.

Despite harbouring some confidence from their midweek progression to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, Marco Baroni’s men struggled to impose themselves after falling behind.

Indeed, they failed to register a single first-half shot on target, as home goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski enjoyed a rather quiet opening 45 minutes.

That said, there was always the feeling that Lazio would emerge from the dressing room with a lot more purpose, especially with only the top three teams collecting more points on the road.

Bologna blitzed any chance of Lazio making further additions to that, however, with two quickfire goals within five minutes of the restart.

First, Dan Ndoye’s clever through-ball played Riccardo Orsolini in, and the winger clipped his effort over the onrushing Provedel, just about keeping his effort under the crossbar to double the home side’s advantage.

Ndoye then went from provider to goalscorer, as he latched onto Lewis Ferguson’s pull back inside the area, before sending a first-time right-footed effort past Provedel and into the right side of the net.

Lazio came into the game as the second-highest scorers in Serie A, but they displayed none of their previous attacking potency as the hosts comfortably kept them at bay.

Just for good measure, Bologna netted twice more before the final whistle with their 120th and 121st Serie A home goals vs Lazio, as Santiago Castro and Giovanni Fabbian rounded off a miserable afternoon for the travelling Biancocelesti fans.

The result sees Bologna leapfrog Lazio and Juventus into fourth spot, although the Old Lady have a game in hand.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

