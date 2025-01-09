Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Iran coach Ghalenoei urges Inter Milan to fully back Taremi
Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has urged Inter Milan not to lose faith in Mehdi Taremi.

The Iran striker has battled for form in his first season in Serie A.

However, under Ghalenoei, Taremi has scored twenty goals in 26 games with two braces and three hat-tricks.

Asked about comparisons with Edin Dzeko, the coach told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Yes, and I'll tell you another thing: he's also more complete. Taremi can play as a centre forward and as a second striker. From a technical point of view, he's also stronger than the Bosnian, he knows how to play between the lines and fall back.

"He knows how to build the play and feed the strikers. This combination of qualities makes him more complete than Dzeko, who obviously remains a phenomenon.

"Better with Thuram or with Lautaro? He can play great with both of them, adapting to their qualities. One of his best qualities is his tactical versatility."

