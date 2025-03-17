Inzaghi takes aim at Inter Milan critics after winning at Atalanta

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi took aim at their critics after victory at Atalanta on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri won 2-0 via goals from Carlos Augusto and Lisandro Martinez. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and La Dea midfielder Ederson were also sent off on the night.

“As a coach, I am very satisfied with the performance even more than the result,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“We came to Bergamo with character, we could’ve won it in the first half, we hit the woodwork, Lautaro Martinez had a goal disallowed that was probably legal, and the Frattesi chance.

“Atalanta are in great form, they had scored 63 goals just like Inter and we allowed them practically nothing. These lads deserve congratulations, because we were missing a lot of players, I had 6-7 who were getting treatment this morning too, but with this attitude we can do great things.”

He also said: “We read lots of things over the last few weeks, but when you see performances like this, you realise the squad has great determination. We are at the end of a run of seemingly unending games, there are more after the break for international duty, but I cannot ask these lads for more.

“Against Atalanta you need to be aggressive, determined and also have technical quality in your passing. These are always fascinating games, I thought it was played at a high tempo with two open and attacking sides who deserve to be at the top of the table.

“We want to play as many games as possible. We know that it is also possible Inter might not win anything, we hear the debates on television and in the media, this is sport. We played two exhilarating Champions League games with Feyenoord, Monza caused us a lot of problems, then this was a great performance and in my view a deserved victory against a strong Atalanta side.”