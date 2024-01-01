Altobelli convinced Taremi can be big Inter Milan success: I spotted him at Al Gharafa

Inter Milan hero Alessandro Altobelli admits he's been impressed by Mehdi Taremi.

Altobelli can see the Iran striker being a big success with Inter.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He has all the qualities to be a great player for Inter,” Altobelli told Tuttosport.

“We’re talking of a player with a good header, good dribbling, he’s unselfish, as we saw in the last Champions League fixture, where he scored and made two great assists for his teammates.

“I could’ve also scored Arnautovic’s goal,” the former striker joked. “He only needed to tap it in. But Taremi also scored the fourth goal through a penalty. I think that those who trusted him at Inter were right.”

Taremi also said: “Everyone discovered him after his experience at Porto, but I had already watched him play in Qatar, at Al-Gharafa.

“When he played there, I didn’t wonder whether he was ready for a top club, but I can assure you it was already clear how good he was.

“It was clear he could’ve played in Europe. Now we’re talking of Inter, one of the best teams in the world: for me, Taremi will have his say.

“He needs time and space, but it’s already evident that both the coach and the club trust him.”