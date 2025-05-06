Inzaghi pledges commitment to promoted Pisa: I wanted to repay these fans

Pippo Inzaghi has pledged his commitment to promoted Pisa.

Inzaghi, having just guided Pisa to Serie A promotion, admits the achievement was something he didn't expect at the start of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I still have to fully understand what happened, but it's all incredible. An achievement I was hoping for, but not like this,” Inzaghi told Il Corriere dello Sport.

Pisa have not been seen in Serie A for 30 years.

Inzaghi continued: “I had wanted to come here for a few years, many advised me against it and instead I had the right feelings. I knew that the club was organized and would help us compete by making us work to our full potential.

“Promotion? I was thinking about the playoffs, but they would have been a huge risk. I'm very happy that it went this way, even losing in Bari we wrote an extraordinary and indelible story.”

"I wanted to repay the fans"

Inzaghi also insisted he would be staying with Pisa to lead them in Serie A next season.

He continued: "The people of Pisa have given me so much from the first moment. I hoped to repay them with a promotion, because their affection has been overwhelming.

"Seeing seven thousand fans away in the match against Sassuolo was extraordinary, then on Sunday evening our historic stadium, where I also played as a footballer, and the streets flooded with fans multiplied the most unique and beautiful sensations.

"Passion makes the difference, I believe that people who love football realise how much I care about my work and the sacrifices I make to make it effective and successful. I carry in my heart all the fans of the teams I coach."