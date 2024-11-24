Inzaghi happy with Inter Milan players after Verona thumping

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was delighted with his players after their 5-0 win at Hellas Verona.

Marcus Thuram struck twice as Inter returned to their best form on the day, leaving Inzaghi pleased.

Inter dominance?

"They all came back 48 hours ago, sometimes due to details or episodes we were unable to win, today it wasn't easy but we prepared the match well, the lads must be praised, it will be a long journey that will take us to the end of December, now there is satisfaction."

Joaquin Correa?

"Correa deserved this chance for how he's been working since June, he showed what he can do and what he can do, I'm happy for him. In addition to being a great player, he's a good guy who continued with his work despite some mistrust."

Thuram?

"He's working well and deserves this personal satisfaction, he's an exemplary worker who makes himself well liked."

Can Lautaro Martinez recover for Tuesday?

"We need to see how the virus evolves, last night he had chills and this morning he had a fever of almost 38 (I had it too, skipping training on Monday and Tuesday), in any case he would have been on the bench even if he had been here, we'll see."

Francesco Acerbi?

"When you leave the field you never know, he told me he had a little problem with his flexor and I immediately called De Vrij, let's hope it's nothing serious because he had a very good break. In any case he must stay calm."