Barcelona consider matching buyout clause for Inter Milan wing-back Dumfries

Barcelona are considering meeting the buyout clause in the contract of Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

It's emerged that Dumfries' deal carries an escape clause for this month.

Dumfries has a €25m exit clause, which can be activated between July 1 and July 15 and is only valid for foreign countries, with a payment to be made in a single installment.

The decision to change agents and join Jorge Mendes' team, who has always been very close to Barca, has sparked speculation of an imminent move to Spain for Dumfries, says TMW.

However, any push for Dumfries from Barca must involve first a major sale in order to satisfy LaLiga financial rules.