Tribal Football
Most Read
Wolves chairman Shi: Nuno chose to keep Adama over Jota
Andrews admits Norgaard's move to Arsenal could be a huge positive for Brentford
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident
Man Utd set Mbeumo "deadline" as they prepare a £65M bid for the Brentford forward

Barcelona consider matching buyout clause for Inter Milan wing-back Dumfries

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona consider matching buyout clause for Inter Milan wing-back Dumfries
Barcelona consider matching buyout clause for Inter Milan wing-back DumfriesLaLiga
Barcelona are considering meeting the buyout clause in the contract of Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

It's emerged that Dumfries' deal carries an escape clause for this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dumfries has a €25m exit clause, which can be activated between July 1 and July 15 and is only valid for foreign countries, with a payment to be made in a single installment.

The decision to change agents and join Jorge Mendes' team, who has always been very close to Barca, has sparked speculation of an imminent move to Spain for Dumfries, says TMW.

However, any push for Dumfries from Barca must involve first a major sale in order to satisfy LaLiga financial rules.

Mentions
LaLigaDumfries DenzelBarcelonaInterSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Clause allows Dumfries to quit Inter Milan on the cheap
Real Murcia in advanced talks with agents for Genoa outcast Balotelli
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans