Inter Milan warms to Galatasaray plans for Calhanoglu

Galatasaray are launching an ambitious bid for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

Gala are tabling a €30m offer for Calhanoglu, with the Turkey international said to be receptive to the move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Galatasaray is determined and the emotional bond between Calhanoglu and the Istanbul team - of which he has been a fan since childhood - could play a decisive role, says Il Corriere dello Sport.

Indeed, Inter are said to be prepared to sell Calhanoglu this summer, despite his key role, and will accept an offer of €40m to sell.

It's suggested both Gala and Inter are in no rush regarding negotiations and the two sides could move closer in the coming weeks.