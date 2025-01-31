Tribal Football
Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti: Inzaghi has led us to the top for past 4-5 years

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti admits the club is delighted to be in the Champions League round of 16.

Zanetti says Inter are now proving themselves as a European heavyweight over the past five years.

He told TRT Sport: "We are a great group, both on and off the pitch. Mister Inzaghi brought his mentality, his ideas. We are very united, he really cares about doing well, he shows a great sense of belonging.

"I believe that Inter has been competitive in all competitions for the last 4-5 years and we want to continue to do so. We are doing well, we wanted to finish in the top eight. Wearing this shirt with a great history was very important for me.

"Being able to spend my entire career here was a source of pride for me, being captain, winning the Champions League, winning so many trophies. I think those are the best moments that I remember, especially for the happiness of all our fans."

