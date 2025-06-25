Partey's departure from Arsenal confirmed as Arteta finds replacement in Norgaard

Arsenal have lodged a bid to sign Brentford captain Christian Norgaard this week which all but confirms Thomas Partey's departure.

Arsenal have offered Brentford £9.3M for Christian Norgaard as Mikel Arteta looks for extra cover in central midfield, where both Partey and Jorginho are expected to depart. The 32-year-old is just a week away from becoming a free agent after having failed to agree terms on a new deal at the Emirates over the past few days.

Norgaard is 31, a year younger than, and has been one of Brentford's key players since joining from Fiorentina in 2019 before becoming captain and leading the side since 2023. The Danish star played 34 times in the Premier League for Brentford last season, scoring five goals and registering four assists. He will bring a plethora of experience to a young Arsenal side, who will have their sights set on the title next season.

Norgaard could have left for free in March as he reportedly turned down four Bosman offers before penning a new two-year deal. Now, he is set to take over Partey’s role in the side in what may be a genius move from manager Mikel Arteta. Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed what many fans were thinking on Wednesday afternoon as Partey prepares for life away from North London.

“Thomas Partey, set to leave Arsenal as free agent at the end of the month - story from last week confirmed.

“#AFC have already activated options to replace Thomas with Nørgaard talks ongoing with Brentford.”