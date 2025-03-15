Genoa chief admits big interest arriving for Liverpool, Man Utd target Frendrup

Genoa sports director Marco Ottolino admits big club interest is arriving for Morten Frendrup.

The Denmark midfielder is being followed by the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan and Manchester United.

After victory over Lecce on Friday night, Ottolini confirmed enquiries are arriving for Frendrup.

"It is normal for big clubs to follow him, but there are no concrete conversations," he told Sky Italia.

Frendrup has been playing in Genoa since he was sold from Brøndby in January 2022.