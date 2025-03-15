Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!
Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason Mount
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
Amorim on Man Utd's Heaven: I like his pace, he's good at defending, he is quite complete

Genoa chief admits big interest arriving for Liverpool, Man Utd target Frendrup

Carlos Volcano
Genoa chief admits big interest arriving for Liverpool, Man Utd target Frendrup
Genoa chief admits big interest arriving for Liverpool, Man Utd target FrendrupIPA / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Genoa sports director Marco Ottolino admits big club interest is arriving for Morten Frendrup.

The Denmark midfielder is being followed by the likes of Liverpool, Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After victory over Lecce on Friday night, Ottolini confirmed enquiries are arriving for Frendrup.

"It is normal for big clubs to follow him, but there are no concrete conversations," he told Sky Italia.

Frendrup has been playing in Genoa since he was sold from Brøndby in January 2022.

Mentions
Serie AFrendrup MortenGenoaLiverpoolManchester UnitedInterLecceBrondbyPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham, Man Utd tracking Inter Milan coach Inzaghi
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans
Prem giants alerted as Juventus consider Yildiz sale