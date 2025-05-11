Inter Milan silence Torino in pouring rain to keep pressure on Napoli

Inter Milan followed a stunning UEFA Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona by beating Torino 2-0 in Serie A, with an 11th win from the last 12 meetings moving them level on points with leaders Napoli in the thrilling race for the Scudetto.

Simone Inzaghi rang the changes from his side’s midweek European outing, with only Yann Bisseck and Alessandro Bastoni retaining their place in the starting XI.

And despite an early stoppage due to an incident in the crowd, the Nerazzurri picked up where they left off by opening the scoring inside 15 minutes.

Nicola Zalewski was the man to get it, brilliantly turning away from his marker before curling exquisitely into the bottom corner from distance for his first goal in Inter colours.

Matteo Darmian ought to have doubled the visitors’ lead after being fed by Bisseck, but his wayward shot allowed Torino to keep the deficit at one.

All the home fans had to cheer was the sound of thunder as the heavens opened in Turin, with conditions deteriorating so badly that play was temporarily halted before the break.

The waterlogged pitch meant that Torino resorted to aerial attacks once play resumed, and that so nearly paid dividends when Che Adams met Cristiano Biraghi’s cross, but stand-in Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez made a miraculous save to his right.

The break was extended as the referee conducted a pitch inspection, but Inter wasted no time when play eventually got back underway.

Within two minutes of the restart, Mehdi Taremi was floored inside the area by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, allowing Kristjan Asllani to coolly slot home from the penalty spot.

The Serbian stopper was busy again soon afterwards to deny Federico Dimarco, before making a double save to thwart Joaquin Correa and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Moments of anxiety were few and far between for Inter in the closing stages, but one arrived when Nikola Vlasic’s shot took a wicked deflection on its way narrowly past the post.

Correa forced another two saves from Milinkovic-Savic in the closing stages while Adam Masina had a stoppage-time effort ruled out for the hosts.

Inter prevailed comfortably to register just a second away league win in eight such matches. They remain in the thick of the title race, while Torino’s hopes of a fourth successive top-half finish are dwindling after a first home league defeat of 2025.

